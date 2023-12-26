3 booked for poaching deer in Hoshiarpur forest

Hoshiarpur, December 25
Three persons have been booked for allegedly poaching a deer at Hajipur village in the forest area of Garhshankar subdivision of Hoshiarpur district, the police said on Monday.
The police have booked Vicky, Ravi Kumar and Sahil, all from Bilron village, and charged them under provisions of the Wild Life (Protection) Act.
Forest Range Officer (Wildlife Division, Garhshankar) Rajpal said the trio allegedly hunted a deer with dogs near a temple in the forest area.
A team from the Wildlife Department on Sunday recovered the carcasses of a deer and a pitbull from the spot. The poachers, however, managed to flee, the police said.
An investigation was underway, the department officials said.
