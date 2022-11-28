3 children who had gone to pluck wild berries crushed under train in Kiratpur Sahib

Kiratpur Sahib, November 27
In a tragic incident, three children were crushed to death under a passenger train when they were going to pluck wild berries here today.
The deceased have been identified as Mohinder (7), Rohit (11) and Vicky (8), all residents of Kiratpur Sahib.
The deceased had gone to pluck wild berries and when they were crossing the railway line at nearby Kalyanpur village, a passenger train going towards Anandpur Sahib around 11.20 am crushed them leading to their death on the spot.
The GRP has initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.
