3 children feared drowned in Punjab’s Amritsar, search operation under way

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 16

At least three children are feared to have drowned into UBDC canal at Harsha Chhina village here on Sunday.

According to officials, four children had gone to take bath into the canal due to sweltering heat conditions. While one of them was rescued by the onlookers, a search operation was launched for the remaining children.

Officials said all of them belong to Tola Nangal village. The missing children have been identified as Jaskaran (13), Lovepreet (14) and Krish (14), while the rescued boy as Jashan.

