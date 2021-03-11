PSEB results: 3 Class V students score perfect 100

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 6

Three students—Sukhman Kaur of Silver Vatika Convent Senior Secondary School (Dharampura, Mansa), Rajvir Momi from Government Primary School (Dalla, Kapurthala) and Sehejpreet Kaur of Government Primary School (Dalla, Kapurthala)— bagged cent per cent marks (500/500) in Class V board exams (Punjab School Education Board), the results of which were declared today.

While Sukhman stood first, Rajvir and Sehejpreet ranked second and third, respectively. As Sukhman was the youngest of the trio, she was declared first.

The pass percentage of girls stood at 99.63 as compared to 99.52 for boys this year. This year, a total of 3,19,086 students had appeared for Class V board exams, of which 3,17, 728 students cleared their exams. The overall pass percentage was 99.57 per cent.

JR Mehrok, Secretary, PSEB, said, “Only first three positions have been declared by the board this time. No merit list has been released.”

