3 close aides of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar arrested from Bathinda; 4 pistols, ammunition recovered

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 1

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police on Sunday arrested three close aides of jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based Goldy Brar from Bathinda.

The accused have been identified as Lovepreet Singh alias Sachin of village Charewaan, Himmatveer Singh Gill of village Jhorar and Balkaran alias Vicky of village Chak Dukhe Wala of Sri Muktsar Sahib.

The police have also recovered two .30-caliber pistols, two .32-caliber pistols along with 20 cartridges and a white i20 car from their possession.

Pertinently, the Punjab government has recently constituted an AGTF headed by ADGP Promod Ban under the supervision of DGP VK Bhawra to intensify action against gangsters.

Giving details, DIG AGTF Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said following reliable inputs, an AGTF team from Bathinda has managed to arrest the accused, who were planning to attack a prominent businessman of Malwa region to extort money from him.

"With their arrest, a sensational crime has been averted,” he said.

Bhullar said that while all the three accused have a criminal background, Sachin and Himmatveer were indulged in drug smuggling and illegal weapon trafficking in the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. He said they procured weapons for the gang from other states and used to deliver to their associates for target killings.

On the directions of Brar and Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of Lawrence, they were allegedly providing hideouts to absconding gangsters of the National Capital Region, the DIG said.

“Recently, the Counter Intelligence unit of special cell Delhi has arrested a wanted gangster Sharukh, who was provided hideout in Punjab by Sachin and his associates,” he added.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered under sections 25 (7) and (8) of the Arms Act at police station, Civil Line, Bathinda and further investigation is on.