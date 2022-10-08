3-day police remand for Punjab AIG Ashish Kapoor in Rs 1 crore bribery case

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 7

A Mohali court sent Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Ashish Kapoor to three-day police custody in the Prevention of Corruption Act case today.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) had arrested Kapoor on Thursday for committing offences under Sections 7 and 7-A, Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended by PC (Amendment) Act, 2018, and 420, 120-B, IPC.

Kapoor, a VB official himself, was taken to Phase-6 Civil Hospital for medical examination before being produced in the court.

According to VB spokesperson, Kapoor, while being posted as Superintendent, Central Jail, Amritsar, in 2016, he had got acquainted with Poonam Rajan from Kurukshetra, who was under judicial remand in the prison in some case.

When Poonam Rajan, along with her mother Prem Lata, brother Kuldeep Singh and sister-in law Preeti, was in remand in a case at a police station in Zirakpur, Kapoor went to the police station and allegedly convinced Rajan’s mother Prem Lata that he would arrange their bail and acquittal from the court.

Kapoor, in connivance with Pawan Kumar, the then SHO, police station, Zirakpur, and ASI Harjinder Singh, allegedly got Preeti declared innocent in the case. He allegedly obtained signatures of Prem Lata on different cheques amounting to Rs 1 crore, deposited them under the names of his known persons and got them encashed through the ASI.

#Mohali #punjab police