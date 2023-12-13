3-day police remand for Ferozepur DSP

Ferozepur, December 12
DSP Surinder Bansal, who was arrested by the police yesterday, was today sent to three-day police remand. Bansal was produced in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Ashok Chauhan by the police amidst tight security arrangements.
Sources said the police had requested the court for 10-day remand, however, the court gave remand for three days only. In the statement given to the court, Bansal reportedly alleged that he has been framed by the police as he had submitted complaints against some police officials.
Bansal had been booked few days back on graft charge in connection with the case related to illegal monetary transactions, following which he was arrested.
