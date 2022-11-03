Tinu escape case: 3-day police remand for Kuldeep Kumar Kohli

Tribune News Service

Mohali: A Mohali court on Wednesday sent Kuldeep Kumar, alias Kohli, to three-day police custody in a threat case registered by the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Mohali, this year. Tinu is an accused in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala. He was brought on production warrant by the SSOC. Kohli, a Ludhiana-based gym owner, allegedly helped Tinu escape from the police custody. TNS

Three drug peddlers held

Abohar: A police team led by Sub-Inspector Shalu Godara seized 150-gm heroin on Tuesday from Hussain Ali (20) and Inderjit Godara (22) of Hanumangarh. Avtar Singh, a carpenter, of Chak 1-KAM village was held while carrying about 9-kg poppy husk on Tuesday. They have been booked under the NDPS Act. OC

60 dengue cases in Abohar

Abohar: As many as 60 dengue cases have been reported in the city, of which 29 cases are active and two patients are under treatmentat the government hospital. District Civil Surgeon Dr Satish Goyal along with District Epidemic Control Officer Dr Sunita Kamboj visited the special ward in the Civil Hospital and later inspected houses of dengue-affected patients. OC

Congress demands probe

Chandigarh: Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has demanded a wider probe into the revelations made by Sukesh Chndrashekhar regarding an offer for Rajya Sabha nomination for Rs 50 crore by Delhi minister Satyender Jain. According to the party, there are allegations in public space that Rajya Sabha tickets were sold. TNS

‘Parali Samadhan’ for farmers

Chandigarh: Trident Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation, has come up with a programme titled “Parali Samadhan” in villages of Dhaula, Fatehgarh Channa, Sanghera, Barnala, Kanheke, Sekha and Handiaya in Barnala district to make these areas free from the practice of stubble-burning. The foundation is providing the farmers with machines to dispose of paddy residue. TNS

Ensure medicine supply: Min

Chandigarh: Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra during a meeting on Wednesday directed all four government medical colleges in Patiala, Amritsar, Faridkot and Mohali to expedite the availability of essential drugs at the hospitals.

Veteran trade union leader Gill passes away

Chandigarh: Veteran trade union leader Randhir Singh Gill passed away on Wednesday after a brief illness at a private hospital in Moga. He was 87. Son of a prominent communist leader from Bohana village in Moga, Gill started activism in early 1950s as a member of All-India Students’ Federation. TNS

Three-day science fair commences at Barnala

Barnala: Science and Technology Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer inaugurated a state-level science fair at Government School Sandhu Patti here on Wednesday. The fair is being organised from November 2 to November 4 by the Punjab State Council for Science & Technology. TNS

Contract workers protest against minister’s remarks

Fatehgarh Sahib: The Contract Workers’ Union of Water Supply and Sanitation Department on Wednesday protested outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office against the statement of Cabinet Minister Brahm Shanker Jimpa. They burnt an effigy of the minister alleging that the latter had stated that they were not government employees. OC

Bhangra artiste dies, three hurt in road accident

Moga: Renowned Bhangra artiste Kuldeep Singh (26) died while three others sustained injured when thier car collided with a tractor-trailer near Buttar village on the Moga-Barnala NH on Wednesday. They were returning to Bhagike village from Jalalabad after participating in a cultural programme. TNS

Lalpura trying to split SGPC: SAD

Chandigarh: The SAD has urged President Droupadi Murmu to dismiss Iqbal Singh Lalpura, chairman, National Commission for Minorities, for allegedly interfering in the religious affairs of the Sikh community and trying to split the SGPC. — TNS

