3-day remand for Kulwinderjit Singh Khanpuria

Mohali, November 29

The NIA court today sent terrorist Kulwinderjit Singh, alias Khanpuria, to three-day police remand after showing his arrest in a case of absconding in 2020. In another case, the court sent him to judicial custody. On Friday, the NIA court had extended Khanpuria’s police remand by four days in a 2019 conspiracy case.

Meanwhile, a local court on Tuesday sent gangster Deepak Tinu to judicial custody in a case related to arranging fake passports for gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s aides.

On Friday, the court had extended Tinu’s police remand by four days. On November 17, Tinu was brought on a production warrant from Mansa. He is an accused in the Moosewala murder case.

