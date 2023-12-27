3-day Shaheedi Jor Mela begins at Fatehgarh Sahib

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 26

The three-day annual Shaheedi Jor Mela to commemorate the sacrifices of the Sahibzadas and other Sikhs began here today with religious ceremonies amid great fervour. To mark the beginning, 'akhand path' of Sri Guru Granth Sahib was started at Gurdwara Jyoti Swarup Sahib, which stands at the site where the Sahibzadas were cremated. Harpal Singh, head granthi of Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib, performed the 'ardas'. Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Isha Singhal, SDM Arvind Kumar, SGPC member Gurpreet Singh Randhawa, SAD leader Jagdeep Singh Cheema and a large number of devotees were present on the occasion.

On the first day of the Jor Mela, a sea of devotees thronged the gurdwaras and long queues were witnessed at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib and Gurdwara Jyoti Swarup Sahib. Approximately 30 lakh devotees are expected to pay obeisance in the Jor Mela.

DC Shergill inaugurated an exhibition highlighting public-oriented schemes initiated by the state government. She also flagged off a fleet of mini-buses and e-rickshaws to ferry senior citizens and ladies free of cost from different destinations to gurdwaras. Apart from the transportation facility, night shelters, toilets and samadhan centres have been set up for the pilgrims, the DC said.

Defying the diktat of SGPC to prepare simple langar, over 500 community kitchens here are serving a variety of dishes.

SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal said the district police have made fool-proof security and traffic management arrangements. Twenty free parking sites and three temporary bus stands have been set up. Four thousand police officials and personnel have been deputed, and 54 nakas and 13 observation posts have been set up. Moreover, CCTV cameras have been installed at various spots and drones are being used to watch out for any untoward incident, the SSP added.

Preparations for the pilgrims Twenty free parking sites and three temporary bus stands have been set up. Four thousand police officials and personnel have been deputed, while 54 nakas and 13 observation posts have been set up. Moreover, CCTV cameras have been installed at various spots and drones are being used to watch out for any untoward incident. — Dr Ravjot Grewal, SSP

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Fatehgarh Sahib #Guru Granth Sahib #Sahibzadas #Sikhs