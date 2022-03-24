3 die after falling into molasses tank in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 23

Three persons were killed while one is still battling for life at a hospital after they inhaled some toxic gas while working at an industrial unit at Naurangabad village near here.

The deceased included factory owner Dilbag Singh (45) of Malmohri village, his uncle Harbhajan Singh (60) and their worker Dilbag Singh (65) of Dhotian village.

Jagrup Singh of Malmohri village, who fell unconscious after the incident, is admitted to a private hospital where his condition is stated to be serious.

The incident occurred in the evening when Dilbag Singh went to a tank containing molasses on the factory premises. After inhaling some toxic gas, he fell into the tank. Coming to know about the incident, Dilbag Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Jagrup Singh rushed to the spot. They also fell into the tank after inhaling the gas.

Deputy Commissioner Kulwant Singh later visited the private hospital where Jagrup Singh is undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the bodies have been kept at the Civil Hospital mortuary.