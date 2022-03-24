3 die after falling into molasses tank in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, March 23
Three persons were killed while one is still battling for life at a hospital after they inhaled some toxic gas while working at an industrial unit at Naurangabad village near here.
The deceased included factory owner Dilbag Singh (45) of Malmohri village, his uncle Harbhajan Singh (60) and their worker Dilbag Singh (65) of Dhotian village.
Jagrup Singh of Malmohri village, who fell unconscious after the incident, is admitted to a private hospital where his condition is stated to be serious.
The incident occurred in the evening when Dilbag Singh went to a tank containing molasses on the factory premises. After inhaling some toxic gas, he fell into the tank. Coming to know about the incident, Dilbag Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Jagrup Singh rushed to the spot. They also fell into the tank after inhaling the gas.
Deputy Commissioner Kulwant Singh later visited the private hospital where Jagrup Singh is undergoing treatment.
Meanwhile, the bodies have been kept at the Civil Hospital mortuary.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety
Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...
Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...
Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case
Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7