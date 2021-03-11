3 die by 'suicide' in Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, August 21

Three different incidents of suspected suicides were reported in the district today.

The body of Jagdish Singh of Dangarkhera village, was found in a watercourse near Bakayanwala village.

Sahib Ram, a farm labourer, reportedly ended his life by consuming insecticide. Preliminary investigation indicated that he was addicted to alcohol and was mentally disturbed.

In third incident, body of Raj Kumar of Dashmesh Nagar was found in a canal at Kallar Khera. He had left his home yesterday and his bicycle was found near the canal.

