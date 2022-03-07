3 drug peddlers held in in Sriganganagar

Abohar: Three drug peddlers were arrested in Sriganganagar on Sunday. The police seized 2.7 kg opium from Naveen of Sriganganagar and Amardeep of Chak 11-BD village. Around 600 gm of poppy husk was seized from Mukesh Sharma of Mirzewala. All were held under the NDPS Act. OC
Phone snatchers held
Abohar: Two miscreants were held in Sriganganagar on Sunday for snatching a mobile phone from Abhishek Chaudhary of Tatarsar village on January 28. The police identified the accused as Krishan Kumar Phuli and Tushar Kukki after examining some CCTV footage and they were arrested. OC
Sukhbir visits shrines
Muktsar: Ahead of the poll results, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal paid obeisance at Gurdwara Chormar Sahib in Sirsa district on Sunday. On Friday, he paid obeisance at Dera Baba Rumi Wala at Bhucho Kalan in Bathinda district.
