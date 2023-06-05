Punjab minister Balkar Singh’s escort vehicle attacked by drunken youths, 4 arrested

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, June 5



The Jalandhar police have arrested four men for allegedly attacking a security escort vehicle of Minister for Local Government Balkar Singh, in Jalandhar last night.

The incident happened at 1 am last night when the minister, along with his wife was returning home after a function.

When the minister's convoy reached Ravidas Chowk, a bunch of drunk youths, in a luxury vehicle, got into a fight over the issue of overtaking the minister's escort vehicle.

They hurled abuses at gunmen in the vehicle and in a drunken stupor, even hurled bricks at the vehicle.

They also indulged in hooliganism on the road.

Police say the minister's vehicle wasn't on spot when the incident happened.

After the youths were pacified and a truce arrived at, the minister's vehicles moved ahead to his home.

However, shortly afterwards, the youths even reached the minister's residence a short distance away, where they hurled abuses at staff.

ADCP II Aditya among other police officials reached the minister's residence after which the youth were apprehended.

A case has been registered against four men under Sections 353 and 186 of the IPC at Police Station Number 6.

DCP Jagmohan Singh said, “The minister's vehicle hasn't been attacked. It was an escort vehicle with which the youths had a fight about overtaking it. An FIR has been lodged in the case.”

ADCP II Aditya said, "It was a matter of road rage and the minister's vehicle wasn't involved in any way. The fight was with an escort vehicle and the minister and his family wasn't even at the spot. Two of the youths did reach the residence. But all four have been rounded up."

Police said further investigation was on in the case.