3 former Punjab police officers get life term in 31-year-old fake encounter case

ANI
Mohali, September 14
A special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to three former Punjab police officers convicted for conspiracy, murder, and fabrication of record in a 1992 police encounter case.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on each one of the convicts in the case in which three youths were shown as ‘killed’.
According to victims’ lawyer advocate Jaspal Singh, “The three convicts identified as Surinder Singh, Gurdev Singh and Dharm Singh, have been sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 2 lakh each by the Special CBI Court."
The special CBI court on September 8 had convicted these three Punjab Police personnel in a 31-year-old fake encounter case in which three youths identified as Harjeet Singh, Lakhvinder Singh and Jaspinder Singh were killed, Singh said. He further said that the quantum of punishment was pronounced on Thursday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Small aircraft skids off runway at Mumbai airport amid heavy rain; 8 injured
DGCA says visibility at the time of the incident was 700 met...
US President Biden’s son Hunter hit with criminal gun charge in US special counsel probe
‘Hunter Biden appears to be first child of a sitting preside...
INDIA alliance has pledged to destroy Sanatan, must unite to defeat them: PM Modi
Was speaking at an event in election-bound Madhya Pradesh wh...
Congress takes jibe at PM Modi after he attacks INDIA bloc parties
Accuses PM of using a government function to abuse the Oppos...
Opposition bloc INDIA announces boycott of shows of 14 TV anchors, BJP compares this with Emergency
National Union of Journalists (NUJ) termed the boycott as an...