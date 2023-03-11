3 held for robbery at pump

Our Correspondent

Abohar: Three persons - Chander, Chetan and Vinod Kumar of Diwankhera village - earlier arrested by the Wahabwala police for robbery at a fuel station in Ramsara village, have now been held for an alleged robbery at a petrol pump in Doda village. OC

‘Priest’ held for duping man

Abohar: The police have arrested 65-year-old ‘Baba’ Jeet Singh of Jhugge Lal Singh village near the Fazilka-Jalalabad road for duping Jitender Purohit, a taxi driver, of Kanasar village, of Rs 4.30 lakh on the pretext of doubling his money.