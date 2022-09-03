3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, September 3

The Jalandhar police have named three high-profile men in kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian murder case.

They are Surjan Singh Chatha, chairman of North India Circle Style Kabaddi Association and a resident of Mohali; Sukhwinder Mann, former president of World Kabaddi Doping Committee; and Sarabjit Singh Sattha Thiara, owner of Royal Kings Kabaddi Club in the US.

The three were named in the case on July 14. Ambian was killed at a kabaddi tournament at Mallian Khurd village in Nakodar on March 14. Rivalry among various kabaddi associations is said to be behind the murder of Ambian , who had been getting key kabaddi players for his association to the chagrin of other bodies.

His family had been demanding the inclusion of these names in the FIR. Their naming in the case in July remained a secret. It was only on Friday that the family came to know of it. The Jalandhar police continue to remain tightlipped on the issue.

Angrej Singh, Ambian’s brother, told The Tribune, “We had been demanding the inclusion of these names for long. We were unaware that they had been named in July and got to know it only on Friday. We want that they be arrested soon.”

The FIR in the case was registered on March 14; nine arrests have been made so far.