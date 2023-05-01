3 inter-state peddlers held

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 30

Three conduits sent by Amritsar-based drug smugglers to collect a consignment of heroin were caught by the Border Security Force (BSF) near the International Border on Saturday evening.

Superintendent of Police Paris Deshmukh said a case had been registered against them under the Narcotic-Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act,1985, following a report by BSF 34 Bn Company Commander Ram Raj Sandiwal.

Those booked have been identified as Jobanjot Singh of Chhina Bidhi Chand village in Tarn Taran district, Bohad Singh of Mari Kambo Ke village in Tarn Taran and Angrej Singh of Bharopal village in Amritsar district. The car used by the accused has been confiscated by cops.

The accused allegedly made phone calls on Pakistan numbers and also shared their location. They were, however, spotted by the BSF personnel, who caught them.