3 IPS, 74 PPS officers shifted

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 20

Three IPS officers, including Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains’ wife Jyoti Yadav, who was posted as the SP (Headquarters), Mansa, have been transferred. She has been shifted to Mohali as the SP (Headquarters).

Gursharan Singh Sandhu has been given the additional charge of the IGP, Provisioning, while Jaspreet Singh Sidhu has been posted as the AIG, IRB, Patiala. Besides, 74 PPS officers have also

been transferred.