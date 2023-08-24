3 jail inmates hurt in clash in Faridkot

Faridkot, August 23
In a clash between two groups of inmates and prisoners in the Central Modern Jail here, three inmates suffered multiple injuries.
The jail authorities have written to the police station city for action in this regard. According to Rajiv Arora, the superintendent of the jail, an argument and then a scuffle started between the two groups over some minor issue.
