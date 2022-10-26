3-kg heroin seized, 3 held

Bathinda, October 25
In a major operation against drug smugglers, the Bathinda police seized 3 kg of heroin at a special checkpost and arrested three persons.
Addressing a press conference here, Senior Superintendent of Police J Elanchezhian said, “A police team from the Pathrala police post had set up a checkpost. On the basis of suspicion, a vehicle was searched and 3-kg heroin was found in it.” The police arrested three persons.
The accused have been identified as Ashwani Kumar, a resident of Hoshiarpur; Sahil Matoo, a resident of Jammu; and Ajaybir from Tarn Taran.
Sahil Matoo and Ajaybir, who were earlier lodged in different jails, came in contact with Hoshiarpur-based gangster Sutinder, alias Kala.
“When they got bail and came out of the jails, Kala contacted them and asked them to get heroin from Jaisalmer, Rajasthan,” the SSP said.
The police office said, “Kala has been booked in 19 cases, including murder and drug smuggling. Apart from Kala, there is another person who was in contact with the accused. His identity will be revealed soon. As per initial investigation, the accused said they did not have information about the delivery of heroin as their handlers were only giving them instructions in a phased manner.”
When asked about the recent seizures of drugs, the SSP said, “The inter-state border that Bathinda shares with Haryana makes it a vulnerable route for smuggling drugs, but we have been maintaining an intensive vigil.”
To another question about the alleged involvement of police officials in drug smuggling cases in the past, the SSP said he would get the cases checked and take required action.
