3 kids drown in Doab canal, one rescued by passersby

Amritsar, June 16

Three children drowned in the Upper Bari Doab Canal (UBDC) near Harsha Chhina village, while their friend was rescued by the passersby.

Though Jaskaran Singh, 14, and Krish, 14, are still missing, body of one of the victims, Lovepreet Singh, 13, was fished out of the canal by divers. Jashan, 13, was rescued by the passersby.

“Divers from Beas and a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has reached the spot. They are searching for the missing boys,” said Karanpal Singh, SHO, Rajansansi police station.

Kulwinder Kaur, mother of Lovepreet, said he often used to bath in the canal. “I don’t know what happened today,” she said.

Krish’s mother said all the boys had gone at a fair and from there they went to take bath in the canal.

Nirmal Singh, a local, said the boys after partaking langar went to take bath, however, the rope which they were using in the canal suddenly broke. “The canal is around 12 foot deep,” he said.

