3 killed, 3 injured in road accident in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 30

Three persons died on the spot and three others were injured in a road accident here this morning. The deceased had been identified as Mani Singh (18), Amritpal Singh (17) and Arashdeep Singh of Fatehbad. The injured were Nirmal Singh (35), his nephew Gurmit Singh (20) and niece Muskanpreet Kaur (8), all residents of Fatehbad.

The accident occurred as two bikes collided with each other and those who fell on the road were run over by a truck. The deceased were returning home after paying obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The accident left the bodies beyond recognition.

The Goindwal police reached the spot and rushed the injured to the Civil Hospital in Tarn Taran.

