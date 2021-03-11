3 killed, 5 injured in mishap involving ‘motorcycle-rehri’ and another vehicle in Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, April 30

Three persons were killed and five injured in a road mishap involving a modified motorcycle-rehri on Talwandi Sabo-Sardulgarh road in Bathinda district. It is learnt the accident occurred when the motorcycle-rehri driver tried to avoid a collision with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

Deceased have been identified as Sukhpreet Kaur (35), Paramjit Kaur and Bagar singh (70) of Jagah Ram Tirath village.