3 killed, 9 hurt in road mishaps

Our Correspondent

Abohar, November 29

Three persons, including a woman, died and nine other were injured in three road accidents here yesterday night and today.

A head-on collision of two cars occurred at 9 am today outside Gokulpura near Hanumangarh. Seven persons were hurt in the accident. They were rushed to the nearby Hanumangarh Civil Hospital but Bhago Devi and Ranjeet died on the way. The police said the injured were on their way to Kalirawan village.

Deepak Lehar died on the spot today afternoon, while his friend Bhawani Shankar was injured when two motorcycles collided near the Rawatsar bus stand.

Three youths were injured when the motorcycle they were riding on collided with stray bulls on the Abohar-Hindumalkot road.

They were rushed to the Abohar Civil Hospital, from where they were referred to a Faridkot hospital.

The victims, identified as Puran Singh, Kulwant Singh and Ramesh Kumar, were returning to Patrewala village when the mishap occurred.

#Abohar