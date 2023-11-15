3 killed as peddlers' car hits bike during pursuit

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, November 14

The police have arrested one smuggler and seized 7.30 kg heroin from the car in which peddlers were travelling with drugs. However, before the police team could apprehend them, the accused’s car reportedly hit a bike coming from the opposite direction, killing three persons, including a minor girl. The incident took place yesterday at Makhu town of Zira.

As per information, the accused was identified as Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh (26) of Amritsar, who, along with Rajinder Singh alias Rinku of Patti in Tarn Taran district, was travelling in the car which hit the bike.

The deceased had been identified as Amar Singh (50), his younger brother Kuldeep Singh (48) and grand-daughter Nimrat Kaur (5), who were coming from Ghadduwala village and going towards Makhu on a bike (PB 46 B 3765).

SP (D) Randhir Kumar said Rajinder fled the spot while Arshdeep was nabbed by the locals and handed over to the police. “During the checking of the car, the police recovered seven packets of heroin weighing 7.30 kg”, said the SP (D), adding that a case had been registered against the accused.

