3 linked to Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang nabbed

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 21

The Jalandhar Commissionerate Police has apprehended three members linked to the notorious Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang. They also seized three pistols and six cartridges during the operation.

Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma, during a press briefing, said acting on a tip-off, the police successfully thwarted a criminal plot in the city. He said Lalit, alias Lucky, was apprehended near the Gurdwara Urban Estate, Phase I, and upon his arrest, a country-made illegal pistol and two cartridges were confiscated. An FIR was promptly registered against him under Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act.

Further investigation led to the revelation that Lalit’s accomplices, Nikhil, alias Bholu, and Parasdeep, were involved in the murder of Rajdeep Sethi, alias Veenu, on March 14 in Amritsar. Although the Amritsar police had previously detained several suspects, Nikhil and Parasdeep had evaded capture until now. The duo was then tracked down and arrested in Muraina district , MP.

Sharma said the police also recovered two illegal firearms from Nikhil and Parasdeep, both of whom are active members of the Bhagwanpuria gang.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jaggu Bhagwanpuria #Punjab gangsters