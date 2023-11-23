3 linked to Pakistan-based terror module arrested

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, November 22

The Punjab Police on Wednesday claimed to have averted targeted killings with the arrest of three members linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said those arrested had been identified as Rajbhupinder Singh, alias Bhinda, a resident of Dikh village in Bathinda, Raman Kumar of Guruharsahai village in Fazilka and Jagjit Singh of Dhilwa Kalan village in Kotkapura.

He said the police teams seized eight pistols, including three .30 bore and five .32 bore, along with nine magazines and 30 cartridges from their possession. He said cops also impounded a stolen car in which the trio were travelling.

The DGP said acting on a tip-off, the Counter Intelligence, Bathinda, laid a special naka near the bridge at Gobindpura village and arrested the accused.

He added that the trio were in touch with inmates lodged in the Sangrur jail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Avneet Kaur Sidhu, AIG, Counter Intelligence, said the accused had brought weapons from Madhya Pradesh and were tasked to carry out targeted killings in the state.

A case has been registered under Sections 379, 411, 115, 109 and 120B of the IPC and Sections 25(7) and 25(8) of the Arms Act against the accused.

#Gaurav Yadav #Pakistan #Punjab Police