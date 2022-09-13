3 locations searched in Kotkapura district

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, September 12

In a major crackdown on gangsters having links with terror groups, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) today raided the houses and an industrial unit of three suspects in the district.

The NIA team accompanied by local cops carried out a search at the house of Vinay Deora in Kotkapura. He is allegedly involved in numerous cases of extortion.

A member of Davinder Bambhia group, Vinay has been absconding for the past three years. Lovi Deora, brother of Vinay, was shot dead by three motorcyclists in Kotkapura on July 16, 2017. At the time of his murder, Lovi was facing nine criminal cases.

The officers took away a six-year-old cellphone of Lovi and seized some documents after breaking open an almirah, alleged Vinay’s wheelchair-bound mother. “They questioned me about the whereabouts of my son. I have no information about him for the past three years,” she said.

The NIA officers also raided the house of Bharat Bhushan, alias Bhola Shooter, an A-category gangster and accomplice of Lawrence Bishnoi, who had died under mysterious circumstances at Ferozepur jail in March. Bhola was facing over 15 cases related to murder, extortion and other criminal activities. Nobody from Bhola’s family was present at their house.

The NIA team also searched a factory at Mohalla Kashmiriya in Kotkapura. The unit belongs to Happy, who’s allegedly involved in many criminal incidents in the region.