3 Malout youths die of drug 'overdose' in three days

Muktsar, May 1
In the last three days, three youngsters have lost their lives due to drug overdose in Malout.
On April 30, 23-year-old Satwinder Singh of Jhorar village allegedly died while injecting some drug. His body was found from a toilet at his home. Though the family had not reported the matter to the police, villagers claimed that the youth died of drugs. The deceased is survived by wife and daughter. He worked as a daily-wager.
On April 29, 30-year-old Karamjit Singh of Harjinder Nagar in Malout had allegedly died of drug overdose at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot.
On April 28, Jai Parkash (22) of Baba Deep Singh Nagar in Malout had died due to overdose of drugs.
