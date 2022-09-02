3-member SIT constituted for speedy investigation into desecration and fire incident at Tarn Taran church

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 2

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav, Director Bureau of Investigation (BOI) B Chandra Sekhar has constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ensure effective and speedy investigation into the desecration and fire incident in a church at Thakarpura village in Tarn Taran district.

The SIT is headed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ferozepur Range, while, two members include SSP Tarn Taran and SP Investigation Tarn Taran.

Notably, the Chief Minister on Wednesday directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to minutely probe into this incident, which is a handiwork of the forces inimical to the peace, prosperity, and progress of the state.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the SIT will conduct a day-to-day investigation into this case and will ensure to submit a final report in the competent court at the earliest. The SIT can also co-opt any other officer/official for assistance in the investigation of the case, he added.

The DGP reiterated that besides maintaining law and order, the Punjab Police is committed to maintaining a peaceful atmosphere and communal harmony in Punjab. He said that Police teams are investigating the case from all angles and all the culprits will be arrested soon and strict punitive action against them will be ensured.

In connection with the incident, an FIR was registered under Sections 295-A, 452, 427, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act at Sadar Patti Police Station in Tarn Taran.