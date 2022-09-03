3-member SIT to probe church desecration at Patti in Tarn Taran district

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, September 2

The Punjab Police today constituted a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the incident in which a church was vandalised by four masked men at Patti in Tarn Taran district.

Handiwork of foreign forces Foreign forces are out to disturb peace in the border state. They try to smuggle arms and drugs with the help of drones to create disturbance in Punjab. Partap Singh Bajwa, Congress

The SIT is headed by the Ferozepur Range Inspector General (IG). It will also include the Tarn Taran SSP and the SP (Investigations), according to an official release.

Bureau of Investigation Director B Chandra Sekhar said the SIT would ensure effective and speedy investigation into the incident.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the SIT would conduct a day-to-day investigation into the case and submit a final report in the competent court soon.

The SIT could also include any other officer or official for assistance in the investigation, he said.

The DGP added, “Besides maintaining law and order, the Punjab Police are committed to maintaining a peaceful atmosphere and communal harmony in Punjab.”

Four masked men had broken into the church at Thakarpura village near Patti town, vandalised it and fled after setting the pastor’s car on fire.

The intruders had pointed a pistol at the watchman’s head and tied his hands in the Tuesday night incident that was caught on CCTV cameras installed at the church.

The intruders had then vandalised two idols in the church. As they left, they set the pastor’s car on fire.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders visited the church in Thakarpura village today and claimed that the incident was the handiwork of “foreign agencies”.

State Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Lok Sabha member from Khadoor Sahib Jasbir Singh Dimpa and former Patti MLA Harminder Singh Gill, among others, visited the church.

Bajwa told the media foreign forces were out to disturb peace in the border state.

“Forces from across the border try to smuggle arms and drugs with the help of drones to create disturbance in Punjab. The state government should not take the incident lightly,” he said.

The Congress leaders held a meeting with the church administrators and assured them of help in their fight for justice. They demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

The district police were still clueless about the identity of the accused.

#Ferozepur #gaurav yadav #partap singh bajwa #punjab police #tarn taran