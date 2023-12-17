3 members of Bambiha gang held after encounter with police in Punjab's Moga

Tribune News Service

Moga, December 17

Police have arrested three members of the Bambiha gang following an encounter in Punjab’s Moga on Sunday.

Moga CIA inspector Daljit Singh said a police team asked the accused persons — Moga residents Shankar Rajput and Jashan, and Dharamkot resident Navdeep Singh — on a bike to stop during a checking near Badhni but they tried to flee, prompting the cops to chase them.

The trio then left their bike and entered a nearby farm and opened fire at the police team who retaliated, said Singh, adding that one of the accused and a police constable sustained injuries in the crossfire.

Later, the police team successfully arrested all three accused, said the official.

