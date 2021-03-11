3 more hepatitis cases in Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, May 5

Three more students of Government Senior Secondary School, Ganga Ablu, Bathinda, have been found suffering from hepatitis. Recently, around half a dozen residents of the same village had contracted the disease following which the Health Department had collected samples of potable water and stopped the supply from waterworks.

Among the infected, two are currently receiving treatment at government hospital while one had been discharged, said Sarpanch Manmohan Singh.

Residents said since groundwater was unfit for use, the Water and Sanitation Department and Health Department has stopped the supply of water in the village following which water supply from a private RO plant was being provided.

Civil Surgeon Dr Anupama Sharma said, “After the supply from waterworks was stopped, a few cases have surfaced which are not of epidemic scale. Moreover, hepatitis cases are generally reported around this time of the year.”