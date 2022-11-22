3 new members for school board council

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 21

The government has nominated Sucha Singh Khatra, Prof Bhim Inder Singh and Anand Prakash Sharma as the members of academic council of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). A notification in this regard has been issued.

Khatra, a retired teacher of Government High School, Dasgrain, Anandpur Sahib, has served as the general secretary of the Government Teachers’ Union Punjab, vice-chairman of the All India State Government Employees’ Union and as a review committee member of ‘Padho Punjab’ Scheme of the Education Department.

Prof Bhim Inder Singh is serving as the head of the Department of Punjabi Literature Studies at Punjabi University and the chairman of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabhai chair. Associated with education field for a long time, Prof Singh did his PhD on political consciousness of Punjabis.

Associated with the education sector for the past 30 years, Anand Prakash Sharma is serving as the Director of Kundan Vidya Mandir. He has received many national-level awards for his contribution to the field of education.

