3 of family get life term for killing daughter-in-law

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 11

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Bishan Saroop has sentenced three of a family to life imprisonment for killing a widow in order to grab her property. The accused were also ordered to pay fine of Rs 10,000 each.

Avtar Singh, the father of victim Maninder Kaur, lodged a complaint against Balwinder Singh (father-in-law of Maninder), Balwinder Kaur (mother-in-law) and Jashanpreet Kaur (sister-in-law), all residents of Aman Nagar, in Ludhiana, on November 14, 2016 at Salem Tabri police station.

The complainant stated to the police that her daughter was married on September 19, 2010, to Amritpal Singh. His son-in-law died in 2016. His son-in-law had transferred a plot measuring 300 sq yards to his daughter by way of a registered Will.

However, the accused used to harass Maninder for giving a share in said plot. One day, the victim’s mother received a telephone call informing that her daughter had received injuries on the face and she was lying unconscious. The complainant along with his wife and other relatives went to the house of their daughter and found that she was lying dead and she bore marks of injuries on the arms and neck. The complainant accused the victim’s in-laws of murder.

However, the accused pleaded innocence and claimed that a day before her death, she (victim) had met with an accident. One autorickshaw driver had hit her scooter, resulting in injuries, which led to her death. But the court noticed that the post-mortem report stated otherwise. During probe, cops found that the murder was committed with a metal rod. After hearing the contentions from both the sides, the court held all the accused guilty.