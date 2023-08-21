Bathinda: 3 of family robbed at knifepoint

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, August 20

Some unidentified miscreants today held a family hostage and robbed gold jewellery, cash, a scooter and mobile phones from three women present in the house.

Around 2 am on Saturday, two persons entered the house. The entire incident has been caught on CCTV cameras.

As soon as the police received information, a team of fingerprint experts and the CIA staff reached the spot.

Rakesh Kumar, owner of the house, said his wife, mother and daughter were at home when the incident took place. He said the robbers tied hands and feet of his wife, daughter and mother.

The police officers said this incident may had been carried out by a person known to the victims as they knew that only women were present in the house.