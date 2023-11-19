3 of Goldy Brar-Saba USA gang held; provided arms to shooters

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, November 18

The police have arrested three more associates of Goldy Brar-Saba USA gang for allegedly providing weapons and logistics to recently arrested shooters Manjit, alias Guri, and Gurpal Singh.

The arrested trio has been identified as Abhishek Rana, a resident of Rankhandi in Saharanpur of UP, resident, Mohali resident Ankit Kumar and Lalru resident Praveen Kumar.

Cops said Abhishek had provided hideout to shooter Gurpal at Rankhandi on the directions of Saba USA. Ankit Kumar had procured two weapon consignments during the last eight months.

He had delivered the first consignment to Joga, who was then absconding in Sidhu Moosewala murder case and later arrested by the Gurugram police. The second consignment was delivered to shooters Gurpal and Guri on the directions of Saba USA.

Ankit also assisted Gurpal to escape on November 6, the day Guri was nabbed after a brief encounter. Praveen Kumar provided hideout Gurpal in a hotel at Lalru, while he was on a run on the directions of Saba USA and Goldy Brar.

“As many as five operatives of Goldy Brar-Saba USA gang have been arrested so far following the backward trail of the encounter on November 6 at Zirakpur,” said DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar.

The development came after Zirakpur police arrested two shooters who were tasked to commit sensational crime in the Tricity by Goldy Brar and Saba USA.

Shooter Manjit, alias Guri, was arrested after a brief encounter on the VIP road in Zirakpur on November 6, while Gurpal, who managed to flee the spot, was arrested later on November 16 from UP.

Three pistols were recovered from them and a case under Sections 307, 353 and 186 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered at the Zirakpur police station.

During investigation, it had come to light that three other associates, Abhishek, Ankit and Praveen had provided weapons and logistics to the shooters.

Acting on the disclosures, teams led by Zirakpur SHO Simarjeet Singh arrested the three suspects from different locations yesterday.

