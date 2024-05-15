3 of SFJ held for writing pro-Khalistan slogans

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, May 14

In a joint operation, the Counter Intelligence (CI), Bathinda, and the district police arrested three operatives of the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) for writing pro-Khalistan slogans at various public places in Bathinda and Delhi, said DGP Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday.

The New York-based SFJ — backed by mastermind Gurpatwant Singh Pannun — is designated as an illegal association by the government.

Recently, pro-Khalistani slogans were found written on the walls of the District Administrative Complex and Court Complex here on April 24. Some days later, similar slogans were found written at Jhandewalan Metro Station and Karol Bagh Metro Station in Delhi on May 9.

Those arrested have been identified as Gogi Singh of village Jiwan Singh Wala in Bathinda, Johny of village Jeon Singh Wala in Talwandi Sabo and Pritpal Singh of village Doad in Faridkot. Pritpal was already in jail for writing graffiti at Delhi Metro during G-20 and Bathinda Thermal Plant.

Yadav said Gogi Singh, who is a key operative of the SFJ, was in contact with Pannun and had carried it out on his directions in lieu of money. The accused had also sent the photos/videos of slogans written on the walls, he said, adding that police teams had also recovered three mobile phones, one Aadhaar Card and one ATM card from his possession.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gaurav Yadav #Punjab Police #Sikhs