3 PSPCL staffers hurt in fire at 66 kV Golewala substation

Faridkot, July 8
A major fire broke out at the 66 kV power substation at Golewala village of Faridkot district on Saturday evening causing serious injuries to three PSPCL employees. Several instrument, electrical panels and transformers were destroyed in the blaze. Power supply to several villages in the area was disrupted.
Despite the area witnessing downpour since Saturday morning, the flames were noticed by residents of Golewala and adjoining village, who raised an alarm. Fire tenders from the adjoining towns rushed to the site and managed to bring fire under control. Injured employees were sent to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital.
Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Speaker, Punjab Vidhan Sabha, rushed to the medical college to inquire about condition of injured employees. He announced that the injured would be given free-of-cost treatment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
12 die in WB panchayat poll clashes
Ballot boxes stolen, burnt | Oppn blames ruling TMC | BJP se...
Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
City had earlier recorded the highest-ever rainfall of 262 m...
'Will hurt identity, rights of minorities': SGPC rejects UCC
Draft not out yet, why the opposition, asks Sirsa
IMD issues red alert for Himachal, Uttarakhand
126.1 mm rain, Delhi breaks 20-year record