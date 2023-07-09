3 PSPCL staffers hurt in fire at 66 kV Golewala substation

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, July 8

A major fire broke out at the 66 kV power substation at Golewala village of Faridkot district on Saturday evening causing serious injuries to three PSPCL employees. Several instrument, electrical panels and transformers were destroyed in the blaze. Power supply to several villages in the area was disrupted.

Despite the area witnessing downpour since Saturday morning, the flames were noticed by residents of Golewala and adjoining village, who raised an alarm. Fire tenders from the adjoining towns rushed to the site and managed to bring fire under control. Injured employees were sent to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital.

Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Speaker, Punjab Vidhan Sabha, rushed to the medical college to inquire about condition of injured employees. He announced that the injured would be given free-of-cost treatment.