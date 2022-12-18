3 Punjabis held for Canadian couple’s murder

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh , December 17

The Abbotsford Police has arrested and charged three Punjabi youths with the murder of a couple, 77-year-old Arnold De Jong and his wife, 76-year-old Joanne De Jong, who were killed in May.

On December 16, an Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), along with members of the police, arrested three Punjabi suspects for the murders. Two charges of first degree murder have been laid against 20-year old Gurkaran Singh, 22-year old Abhijeet Singh and 22-year-old Khushveer Toor. All three men reside in Surrey.

“We are a step closer to finding justice for the couple. Their senseless murders shook our community to the core,” said the Abbotsford Police Department.