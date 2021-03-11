3 resolutions passed for release of Sikh inmates

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 11

To facilitate release of Sikh political prisoners, representatives of various Sikh bodies and political parties assembled at one platform to form a joint action plan during a meet convened by the SGPC at Teja Singh Samundri Hall today.

Three important resolutions were unanimously passed at the meeting, which include constituting a joint committee to play a lead role, fixing appointment with the President of India, Prime Minister, Home Minister, besides Chief Ministers and Governors of states where the matter of Sikh prisoners was lying pending. The third resolution was to initiate an intensified struggle, if the earlier two moves did not yield results.

It was resolved at the meeting to appeal to all the Sikh MPs irrespective of their political affiliations.