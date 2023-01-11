Rahul Gandhi's yatra: Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, OP Soni, Sukhbinder Sarkaria fail to turn up

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 10

Three prominent leaders of the Majha, former Deputy Chief Ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, OP Soni and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria were conspicuous by their absence.

While ruling out any bickering among leaders Member of Parliament Aujla said all had been assigned duties for the yatra. So they were out of the city, Aujla added.

