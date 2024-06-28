3 shooters of Bishnoi gang held

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, June 27

A joint operation of the Counter Intelligence (CI) and the Bathinda police on Thursday led to the arrest of three shooters and close associates of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar here. With these arrests, the police claimed to have averted possible target killings in the state.

Those arrested have been identified as Karandeep Singh, alias Kannu, of Navi Basti in Maur Mandi, Raghuveer Singh and Kulwinder Singh, alias Bittu, both residents of Kot Shamir village in Bathinda.

The police teams have recovered three pistols along six live cartridges and six magazines from the possession of the arrested accused. The police have also impounded a Hyundai Verna car they were using during the crime.

In a press release, DGP Gaurav Yadav said acting on intelligence inputs that associates of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar were planning to execute target killings in Bathinda, Mohali and nearby areas, police teams had launched a joint operation and nabbed the accused at a naka at Maur Chowk.

Bathinda SSP Deepak Pareek said a case under Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered against them.

