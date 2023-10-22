3 shops built illegally on Pearls Group land demolished in Bathinda, 3 nabbed

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, October 21

The Bathinda Municipal Corporation today demolished three shops that were built allegedly by doing wrongful registry of the land belonging to the Pearls Group here. The shops were located on 100-Feet Road near Ghorewala Chowk in the city.

Hundreds of cops, under the supervision of City DSP Gurpreet Singh, were deployed when the structures were razed. The Civil Lines police have registered a case against four people, including two brothers, who sold this land to the owners. Three of them have been arrested and one remains on the large.

According to information, investigation had revealed that apart from some ‘influential’ people, a Revenue Department official and a police officer may also be charged in the case.

DC Shaukat Ahmed Parray said: “If the role of any other person or officer comes to light during investigation, he too will not be spared.”

SHO Yadvinder Singh said a case has been registered against brothers Narinder Singh and Manjeet Singh. Balraj Singh and Fateh Singh have also been booked for selling the land of Pearls Group in a fraudulent manner. Narinder, Balraj and Fateh have been arrested while raids are going on to arrest Manjeet.

Jagga Singh, president, Insaf Awaaz, Malwa Zone, demanded that the role of other people and the Revenue Department be investigated.

Narinder and Manjeet had got the registry done in a fraudulent manner in 2020-21. Balraj and Fateh had supported this. After this, a two-storey building was constructed on the land and converted into a showroom. The disputed land was purchased by Balraj and Fateh.

Municipal Town Planner TPS Bindra said the map for the building had not been passed by the MC and CLU was also not obtained.