3 special observers review preparedness

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 4

Reviewing the election preparedness for the Assembly elections slated for February 20, the Election Commission’s three special observers on Friday expressed satisfaction and confidence that the polls would be held in a free, fair and transparent manner.

Special general observer Vinod Zutshi, special police observer Rajni Kant Mishra and special expenditure observer Himlani Kashyap held a review meeting with Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, S Karuna Raju, at his office here.

Additional CEO Amit Kumar, ADGP-cum-state police nodal officer (SPNO) Ishwar Singh, IG CRPF-cum-nodal officer for CAPF Mool Chand Panwar also attended the meeting. The special observers took stock of the overall poll preparedness, including Covid-19 preparedness, staff readiness, SVEEP activities, critical and vulnerable polling booths and adequate availability of EVMs.

Emphasising the need for ensuring fool-proof security measures at all booths across the state, the observers reviewed the total seizure of cash, liquor, opiods, arms and ammunition during the code period. During the meeting, CEO Raju apprised them of the arrangements at polling booths, training of polling personnel, webcasting of booths, C-vigil app, Suvidha app, NGSP and monitoring of print, electronic and social media.

The CEO assured the observers of following the Covid-19 guidelines in view of the omicron variant. He said 100 per cent of the staff to be deputed on poll duty would be fully vaccinated. —