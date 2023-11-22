Ropar: 3 stone crusher owners' registration suspended over illegal mining

Tribune News Service

Arun Sharma

Ropar, November 21

The police have recommended the cancellation of the registration of 13 stone crusher owners allegedly for involving in illegal mining. Former Ropar SSP Vivek Sheel Soni, in a letter to Ropar DC, said these owners had been found involved in illegal mining.

The Mining Department issued show-cause notices to three stone crusher owners and suspended their registration yesterday.

It was on November 1 when the SSP had stated that 13 stone crusher owners were found involved in illegal mining repeatedly so their registration needed to be cancelled and the units sealed. Interestingly, the partial action was taken by the authorities only after 20 days.

According to the letter, Ganga Stone Crusher at Khera Kalmot near Nangal has been found involved in illegal mining for five times since March 2022 and FIRs have been registered in all these cases. Similarly New Sulej Stone Crusher unit-1 and Kalgidhar Stone Crusher were also booked.

Two FIRs had been registered against Garewal Stone Crusher also at Khera Kalmot in August and September. The owner of Bhalla Stone Crusher at Bhallari village near Nangal had been booked twice in September.

Others against whom the police have sought action are Puri Stone Crusher, AG Brar Stone Crusher, Sat Sahib Stone Crusher, Bharat Stone Crusher and Screening Plant, Prithivi Stone Crusher, Sai Stone Crusher, Adesh Stone Crusher and Siddhi Vinayak Stone Crusher.

Ropar Mining Xen Harshant Kumar said the department had issued show-cause notices to Ganga Stone Crusher, New Sutlej Stone Crusher Unit-1 and Kalgidhar Stone Crusher and their registration was also suspended yesterday. Besides, the registration of Gur Kirpa Stone Crusher was also suspended. The process to take action against remaining 10 offenders had also been initiated and a decision was likely to be taken at a meeting with the higher authorities tomorrow, he added.

#Illegal Mining #Ropar