3 teachers, driver killed, 11 teachers injured as jeep collides with truck in Punjab's Ferozepur

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Ferozepur, March 24

Three teachers and the driver of the jeep in which they were travelling died as the jeep collided with a truck on the Ferozepur-Fazilka road on Friday morning.

Police said 11 teachers were injured. They have been rushed to hospital.

According to reports, 14 teachers had boarded the jeep from Jalalabad for different schools.

As the jeep reached near Khai Feme Ke village, it collided with a truck leaving three teachers and driver of the jeep dead on the spot. The rest of the teachers were injured.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the driver and the teachers were pulled out of the vehicle by breaking open the windows.

Locals said the accident took place as the driver of the overloaded jeep tried to overtake the truck.