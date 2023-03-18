3 travel agents held, 12 booked

Ferozepur, March 17
The Ferozepur police have booked 15 travel agents, who were running illegal immigration centres in the district. Of the 15, the police have arrested three agents.
Randhir Kumar, SP (D), said the police had launched a special campaign against the illegal immigration centres. “Under this campaign, the police have lodged FIRs against 15 agents,” the SP said.
“The police have arrested Prateek Thukral, Harpreet Singh and Shubeg Singh Sandhu. A manhunt has been launched to nab others,”, the SP said.
