3 weeks on, Ferozepur village along Sutlej still submerged

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, August 5

With ravaging Sutlej on three sides and hostile Pakistan on the fourth, the hapless residents of Kaluwala village are caught between the devil and the deep blue sea since the last three weeks.

According to information, around 25 villagers out of 300 are camping at the government school in the village.

Rattan Singh, a local, said most of the houses in the village had been damaged. “The water level did went down, but has increased once again. Several houses in the village have collapsed,” he said.

Nishan Singh, who has taken shelter at the school along with his wife and three kids, said, “We had to leave our house. We hope that the situation improves soon.”

Ashok Behl, secretary, Red Cross, said, “The administration has provided water and food to the flood-hit villagers. Even medical camps are being organised in the village.”

